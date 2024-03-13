The University of Utah wide receivers now enter year two under coach Alvis Whitted. Thanks to some offseason additions and a return to health from key contributors, this group is expected to be arguably the most explosive the Utes have had since the Sugar Bowl season of 2008.

As intriguing as this group is, their potential is magnified by the return of All-Pac-12 quarterback and two-time Pac-12 champion Cam Rising. The Utes are going all in for 2024, and by doing so, they've upgraded what has historically been the weakest position on the team.

Let's take a look at the reasons for cautious optimism.





The Likely Starters

Money Parks

5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, Senior

The Utes' big play threat has played in 39 career games with 17 starts. For his career, he's hauled in 58 catches for 719 yards and five touchdowns. Even though it's fair to say that Parks has been underutilized, he still has a streak going of 24 games with at least one reception.

Having a playmaker like Dorian Singer lined up with him should provide Parks and the Utah offense with opportunities he has yet to see in his college career. Both can take the top off of a defense and more often than not, one or the other will be open.





Dorian Singer

6-foot and 180 pounds, Senior

An All-Pac-12 performer at Arizona in 2022, Singer transferred to USC in 2023 where he and Caleb Williams never gelled. Singer is eager to show everyone that he's still the player that lit up the stat sheets at Arizona.

Singer has played in 29 career games (17 at Arizona, 12 at USC). At USC, he hauled in 24 catches for 289 yards and 3 TDs.

Rising played a crucial role in getting Singer to come to Utah. Utah has long been searching for a WR1 that Rising can just throw the ball up to and let him go get it. This should be exactly what Singer provides.





Mycah Pittman

6-foot and 214 pounds, Senior

He played in two games in 2023 before missing the remainder of the season due to a season-ending surgery. Before Utah, he had stops at Oregon and a brief year stop at Florida State. Pittman totaled 38 receptions for 547 yards and two touchdowns at Oregon. He recorded 32 receptions for 330 yards and three touchdowns with the Seminoles.

If he can stay healthy, which has unfortunately been a big "if," Pittman and Rising seemed to be developing a really good chemistry last fall camp. He should be a key weapon in the slot.





Munir McClain

6-foot-4 and 217 pounds, Senior

The one-time USC transfer has bounced from wide receiver to tight end, and back to receiver in his time at Utah. Loaded with tantalizing potential, McClain made the most of his opportunities in 2023 with 15 catches for 287 yards (averaging 17.9 yards per catch) with two touchdowns.

If it wasn't for a nagging lower leg injury, McClain would have had an even bigger year in 2023. He provides a tall and athletic target with a wide catch radius.

Now just imagine what his production can be with Rising throwing him the football.





Luca Calderella

6-foot-3 and 202 pounds, Junior

A dependable backup, Calderella is a reliable target who gets open. That's a valuable thing as a depth piece.





Sidney Mbanasor

6-foot-5 and 214 pounds, Sophomore

Now fully recovered from his leg injury, Mbanasor's key will be staying healthy. If he can regain the form and development he showed before his injury, Utah could have another tall and dangerous deep-threat on the outside.





Dadrien Zipperer

6-foot and 175 pounds, Rs-Freshman

Despite receiving praise from his teammates at the start of the 2023 season, Zipperer did not see any action during the season.





David Washington

5-foot-11 and 188 pounds, Freshman

The four-star recruit from 2024 graduated early to participate in spring ball.





UteNation Take:

Unless something shocking happens, both Money Parks and Dorian Singer will be locks to start. From there, it will come down to preference. When healthy, Pittman is a dangerous weapon in the slot. McClain was one of the best surprises of the 2023 season, and there's no telling how good his numbers could have been if Rising had been healthy enough to play.



