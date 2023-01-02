



No. 8 Utah (10-3) vs. No. 11 Penn State (10-2)

Kickoff: Monday, 3 p.m. MST

Where: Rose Bowl Stadium

TV: ESPN

Radio: ESPN 700





Sean Davenport takes a look at Penn State’s strength, question mark, and x-factor in the Rose Bowl Opponent Preview.

Alex Markham and Halie Berry take a look at some of the important questions heading into the game for Utah with the Burning Questions.

For a deep statistical dive into Utah’s Rose Bowl Game opponent, Dustin Birch takes a deep dive into the Penn State stats with Inside the Numbers.

Go for a ride in the analytical mind of Joseph Silverzweig and his quantitative analysis model that predicts the Utes weekly matchups in Statistically Speaking.

Get inside info on Penn State from NittanyNation’s Justin Morganstein with the Opponent Q&A.

Old UteNation friend Kevin Noon, who covers Ohio State, reached out about giving insight into their Big Ten conference for Penn State in another Q&A.





