



This is a stage where legends are made and anything can happen. In the 2022 Rose Bowl Game, Utah led Ohio State for the first three quarters of the game. Ohio State tied it, Utah quarterback Cam Rising was knocked out of the game, and the Buckeyes gained just enough momentum to take their first lead with under five minutes left to play. Ohio State would go on to win it on a field goal with 0:09 seconds left in the game.

Heading into the 2023 matchup with No. 8 Utah and No. 11 Penn State, this game seems to be a battle of two teams who are mirror images of one another. The game kicks off at 3 PM MST on ESPN. The Utes are looking to take care of unfinished business after losing late in a Rose Bowl Game classic to Ohio State last year. The Penn State Nittany Lions are making their first trip back since 2017.

Rivals team sites NittanyNation and UteNation have gotten together to collaborate on game day content for the Granddaddy of Them All.

Here, Justin Morganstein and Alex Markham discuss their Rose Bowl Game predictions…





Justin Morganstein, NittanyNation —

On paper this matchup seems like it should be rather close as there are actually a lot of similarities between the two programs.

With a couple of veteran QBs at the helm, this game may end up coming down to which offense protects the football and avoids the big mistake.

Whichever team can take advantage of the others’ opt outs should also be in a good spot as they’re are multiple talented players out on each side, leaving some holes.

But ultimately the Utes can still taste the bitter defeat they suffered in Pasadena last year and they’ll win it this year in a close one.

Utah 38 Penn State 34





Alex Markham, UteNation —

As has been stated numerous times, these two teams are so similar that where you can find the difference that gives one team an edge, you focus on it.

To me, that lies with Utah. I’d want to highlight the pressure Utah gets on opposing quarterbacks, but Uta has one more sack than Penn State. The reality is though that Utah has played one more game that Penn State and in that last game they delivered seven sacks.

The reality is that Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (sacked 14 times) is much easier to take down that Utah quarterback Cam Rising (sacked 8 times).

Ultimately, Utah has “been there and done” in recent years. They have unfinished business after leading most of last year’s Rose Bowl Game, only to losing Rising and then lose the game. It feels like winning this game is another gradual step in the Pac-12 powerhouse’s projection.

Additionally, Eising just seems to elevate his game and the Utah offense when it’s the brightest stage.

Utah 41 Penn State 27



