



The back-to-back Pac-12 champs made their way back to the Rose Bowl and are looking to finish what they started last season. A Rose Bowl victory would help the Utah Football program take the proverbial next step into a perennial contender not only in the Pac-12, but on the national stage as well. Both Utah and their opponent, Penn State, are remarkably similar on their season statistics. Both are averaging above 35 points per game while holding opponents below 21 points, fairly balanced offenses averaging well over 400 yards per game, and tough defenses that shut down the running game.

Despite Utah’s great track record in bowl games under Kyle Whittingham, the Utes have not won a bowl game since the Heart of Dallas Bowl in December 2017. A win in the Rose Bowl will not only add a nice trophy to sit next to the Sugar Bowl and Fiesta Bowl memories, but could serve as another stepping stone into the next era of Utah football—similar to those landmark victories in 2005 and 2009.





Strength: Running backs

Penn State’s offense is highlighted by their star running backs, Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Singleton was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. The freshmen duo has combined for 1,771 yards on 305 carries (5.8 yards per carry) and 19 touchdowns. They have split the carries almost evenly for the season (149 to 156), similar yardage (941 to 830), and similar touchdown output (10 to 9).

Regardless of who lines up in the backfield, Utah’s defense will need to do what their philosophy starts with, and that is stop the run. In the 41-17 blowout loss to Michigan, Singleton and Allen only had 6 carries each and totaled just 35 rushing yards. In the loss to Ohio State, Allen rushed for 76 yards on 12 carries and Singleton for 45 yards on 14 carries, but it was quarterback Sean Clifford’s arm that carried the Penn State offense that day. In the only other close game all season, Allen and Singleton combined for just 62 yards on 18 carries at Purdue in the season opener. If Utah controls the run game, they should control the game.





Question Mark: Quarterback Sean Clifford

Overall, Clifford has done a solid job managing the Penn State offense. His numbers are not eye-popping with 2,543 yards, 63.6% completions, 22 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. However, with a strong defense and good running backs to lean on, the senior signal caller has not needed to put the team on his shoulders.

Clifford has shown flashes at times—he threw for 371 yards and three touchdowns against Ohio State when the run game was ineffective, but he also threw three interceptions, including a late game pick-six with Penn State down just six points, giving the Buckeyes just enough of a cushion to seal the game. A consistent pass rush from Utah could rattle Clifford and really make life difficult for the Nittany Lions to score if the Utes shut down the running game, too. Locking down his safety valve tight ends will be key in limiting Clifford’s effectiveness.





X-factor: Defense

On paper, Penn State looks similar to Utah in a few ways: top-25 run defense, scoring defense, strong running game, and a lot of blowout wins. Star cornerback Joey Porter, Jr. has opted out of this game, so the matchups on the perimeter will be interesting to watch when Utah’s offense takes the field.

Utah’s receivers have quietly improved all season with flashes of big plays sprinkled in, and with star tight end Dalton Kincaid not playing, Utah’s offense will need to lean on other playmakers to step up. Ultimately, this game may come down to how well Penn State contains Cam Rising, both his arm and legs, while also keeping the recently developed running back tandem of Ja’Quinden Jackson and Micah Bernard at bay.





Prediction: Utah 34 Penn State 24



