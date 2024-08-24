PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1FNzdMOUpRWDBaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUU3N0w5SlFYMFonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
football

UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 5 Zemaiah Vaughn

Sean Davenport • UteNation
Ute Nation
@SeanDavenport

Five days left until the 2024 season kicks off means we discuss No. 5, Zemaiah Vaughn, in today's UteNation Countdown to Kickoff series. The former walk-on started all 13 games in 2023 at cornerback, earning All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention from the coaches with 53 tackles, 7 PBUs with one interception.


UteNation Take

Vaughn is an exceptional athlete that has elite size for corner at 6-foot-2 and 187 pounds. He played quarterback in high school, so he also has a high football IQ when it comes to reading the opposing quarterback. Cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah has helped develop a raw athlete into a high-level starting cornerback.

Now a senior, Vaughn is a veteran leader for a group that has some younger players with a lot of potential and a fellow starter, Kenan Johnson, who is new to the program. With another solid season, Vaughn should be the next great Utah cornerback drafted in the early rounds of the NFL Draft.


Remembering Vaughn's Recruitment

Vaughn committed to Lamar University as a dual-threat quarterback out of Beaumont United HS. He then followed with a stunner, turning down the scholarship offer to be a preferred walkon at the University of Utah. The reason was simple: when Scalley sees something in you, you listen. That’s something especially known by diamond-in-the-rough prospects out of Texas. Vaughn then played well enough to receive a scholarship on the first day of 2021 fall camp.

