Four days left in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff and today we discuss No. 4, Munir McClain. The senior wide receiver played in 11 games in 2023, including four starts. He recorded 15 receptions for 269 yards and two touchdowns. McClain bounced back and forth a bit between the receivers and tight ends early in his time at Utah after transferring from USC in 2020. He’s since settled back in at receiver and he was about to break out in 2023 before a lower leg injury when he seemed to finally be breaking out.





UteNation Take

McClain is a big-bodied receiver that should be ready to take the next step in his senior season, but the results will have to speak for themselves. Similar to the story line out of the receiving room the past few seasons, McClain has flashed moments of jaw-dropping potential, but no one receiver has been a reliable and consistent threat for an entire season.

At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, McClain is not just a red zone target, but an intriguing deep ball threat, as he averaged 17.9 yards per reception last season. The Utah offense is full of receivers that physically look the part and have the potential to breakout, but time will tell if 2024 is that the position group finally breakout. For Utah to reach their lofty goals, McClain’s group will be heavily relied upon.

Can he be one that breaks out? Time will tell.





Remembering McClain’s Recruitment

Before he transferred to Utah, McClain was a three-star recruit in the 2019 class. He was quoted as saying USC had always been his dream school. McClain was one of three wide receivers that USC took that year. While he wasn’t as highly-regarded as the other two four-star recruits, McClain arrived on campus and impressed immediately. He committed to USC along with his brother, defensive end Abdul-Malik McClain.