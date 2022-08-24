



The last day of double digits in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff brings us to ten days left and no. 10, redshirt freshman linebacker Ethan Calvert. The Westlake Village, CA native appeared briefly in one game in 2021, seeing action against Weber State before tearing his ACL and ending his season before it ever really started. Ethan is part of the Utah linebacker room along with his brother Josh, who transferred before last season from the University of Washington. During fall camp, Ethan claimed that he's "full-go" and his knee has been getting better every day.





UteNation Take

Calvert's senior year of high school football was cancelled out in California, so he has been working off the rust from injury and time away from playing competitive football. A silver lining of his injury from last season is that he was able to focus on learning the playbook and honing in the mental side of the game. While there is not much recent game tape on Calvert, he is an athletic linebacker that can cover sideline-to-sideline, when fully healthy. He has great footwork, speed, and loose hips. For the immediate future, Ethan should play a key role on special teams, while fighting for a spot in the two-deep on defense.





Remembering Calvert's Recruitment

Calvert was a 2021 4-star linebacker and Rivals250 recruit (no. 142 overall) out of California who had an impressive list of offers including but not limited to Utah, USC, UCLA, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, and Stanford. In the end, Ethan chose Utah over USC and UCLA.