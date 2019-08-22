As the University of Utah prepares for their first game of the 2019 season, the defense will be doing so by going up against a talented scout team quarterback: Texas transfer, Cam Rising.

In an ideal world, Rising would be preparing to battle it out for backup reps for this highly anticipated season. However, while the NCAA approved a former Utah quarterback's waiver because he got his feelings hurt—only to end up as Indiana’s third-stringer—they oddly chose not to approve Rising, even though Texas had dropped his desired major.

While it would have been great for him to see some game action, Rising will instead have an eye on next season, while he goes up against the fierce Utah defense on a weekly basis.

With Tyler Huntley set to graduate, barring an unforeseen circumstance, those reps should prove crucial for Rising, as he looks to battle with seasoned sophomore, Jason Shelley, to be the starting signal-caller in 2020.



