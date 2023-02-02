



The 2023 recruiting season has officially come to a close. Utah, the reigning back-to-back Pac-12 champs, finished as the third ranked Pac-12 team in the Rivals team rankings. For the first time in their school history, the Utes finished in the Top 20 for recruiting at No. 19. Oregon and USC finished No. 8 and No. 11, respectively.

For some context on how impressive this recruiting cycle is for Utah, TCU's class — who just appeared in the CFP Championship Game — finished one spot behind them.

The Utes landed four total signees on the Rivals250, which is easily another school record— two of those being Jim Harding’s top offensive line targets . Take a look as our UteNation friends and former Utes breakdown what they like about their games:







