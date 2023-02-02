News More News
Utah Finishes with Top 20 Recruiting Class

Alex Markham • UteNation
Publisher
@AMarkhamRivals


The 2023 recruiting season has officially come to a close. Utah, the reigning back-to-back Pac-12 champs, finished as the third ranked Pac-12 team in the Rivals team rankings. For the first time in their school history, the Utes finished in the Top 20 for recruiting at No. 19. Oregon and USC finished No. 8 and No. 11, respectively.

For some context on how impressive this recruiting cycle is for Utah, TCU's class — who just appeared in the CFP Championship Game — finished one spot behind them.

The Utes landed four total signees on the Rivals250, which is easily another school record— two of those being Jim Harding’s top offensive line targets . Take a look as our UteNation friends and former Utes breakdown what they like about their games:




Utah cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah also had a great recruiting cycle, landing two four-star cornerbacks:


Running backs coach Quinton Ganther had his first full recruiting cycle as a Utah coach — and his first at the P5 level — and he showed off his recruiting chops and talent evaluation skills by landing two four-star backs. Listed as an athlete, Dijon Stanley will play running back:



Click this link and subscribe to the Ute Nation TV YouTube page for the remainder of the signee videos.

Editors note: Signee Stanley Raass will be added once the technical issue with the video is fixed.


