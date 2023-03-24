



It was the University of Utah’s Pro Day on Thursday, and 11 Utes performed in front of scouts from 31 NFL teams at Spence Eccles Field House.

Dalton Kincaid — one of the fastest rising players in the draft projections — did not participate in the Utes Pro Day. He was recently cleared to resume football activities, but less than a week’s time wasn’t enough to prepare for Pro Day.

“I was cleared Monday so it’s just getting back in shape and back to it — preparing for camp and stuff like that,” said Kincaid.

The choice for Kincaid was simple: either prepare for a 40 yard dash or build up and prepare for OTA’s that follow the draft. The elite and dependable playmaker amassed 2,484 receiving yards and 35 touchdowns in his collegiate career. His film speaks for itself, and even without doing NFL Combine or Pro Day drills, he’ll be a high draft pick.

While he hasn’t been showcasing himself in drills, the team interviews have been an experience he’s enjoyed being a part of.

“It’s fun. I mean, a little bit is talking about your upbringing and then talking ball,” said Kincaid. “For me that’s kind of my favorite part, you learn a lot in these interviews and these different teams, they’ve got different terminology — it’s a good time to grow and learn a lot about the game.”

With Kincaid out, linebacker Mohamoud Diabate was far and away the winner of Utah’s Pro Day, with the best numbers of the group. The former Florida Gator posted impressive numbers with a 34-inch vertical, 11-foot broad jump and ran an unofficial 4.53 and 4.60 second 40-dashes. His broad jump would have been the best at the 2023 NFL Combine.

Diabate was unavailable for media interviews afterward, as he immediately went to do team interviews.

Clark Phillips III opted out of the 40 on Thursday after running a solid but not jaw dropping 4.51 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He shared during media interviews that being prepared all-around is important.

“I pride myself with being athletic but that’s not all my game. I take pride in preparing for every single matchup, every single game, formational tendencies, all of that stuff — the things that you need in a football player,” said Phillips.

Phillips should be the next Ute off the board on draft day after Kincaid. He’s a likely Day Two pick. While he didn’t run the 40, he showed his elite hands and athleticism in all other drills.

Offensive lineman Braeden Daniels ranked 12th overall amongst offensive tackles at the Combine and could be the first Utah offensive lineman drafted since Jackson Barton in 2019. He’s helped himself tremendously in the offseason process.

“I try and keep my head down and continue to work,” said Daniels. “I’m trying to keep my head in the grind. I have aspirations to go in day-2, but I mean, you know, I understand that (projections are) Day Two to undrafted for me. It’s cutthroat, but I’m excited to hear my name.”

Kincaid, Phillips, and Daniels were the three seniors that were made available to the media afterwards. They were also three of the four Utes to participate in the NFL Combine, along with running back Tavion Thomas.





Other Notables

Tavion Thomas ran the 40 yard-dash hoping to improve his 4.74 number from the combine, but he was unable to do so, recording an unofficial 4.81 and 4.78.

Defensive end Gabe Reid looked solid as he worked through defensive drills. He also clocked an unofficial 4.84 and slightly improved his second run 4.82 as he pushed to drive his draft stock.

RJ Hubert recorded a 39 inch vertical.

Former tight end/fullback Logan Kendall looked drastically trimmed down from his listed 2022 weight of 263 pounds.

The 2023’ NFL Draft will run from Thursday, April 27th to Saturday, April 29th.



