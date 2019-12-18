Utah's offense got an instant boost with the signing of Jake Bentley, a graduate transfer quarterback from South Carolina, who brings three years of starting experience with him. With the graduation of Tyler Huntley, Utah's quarterback position will be an open competition in spring ball, as Bentley, Cam Rising, Jason Shelley, and Drew Lisk battle it out to see who will lead the Utah offense in 2020.

Bentley, who was originally a four-star prospect out of Opelika H.S. in Opelika, AL, signed with the Gamecocks in 2016 and won the starting job as a true freshman. He started 32 games for South Carolina in his career, before his senior year was cut short by an injury in the first game of the 2019 season. Bentley went 19-13 as a starter, and accumulated 7527 yards, while throwing for 55 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. Bentley is more of a pure pocket passer than Utah's starting quarterbacks have been during most of their time in the Pac-12 and only recorded 143 net rushing yards in his time with South Carolina. He did, however, find the end zone eight times on the ground.



