



As the best of the best competed over the weekend at the NFL Combine, arguably the fastest riser in the 2023 NFL Draft didn’t participate in any drills. Utah’s Dalton Kincaid, who is widely considered the No. 1 tight end prospect, sat out as a precaution to recover from two small fractures in his back.

Understandably, Kincaid and his agent didn’t want to push it and risk delaying being healthy for OTAs right after the draft.

The fractures were suffered in the Colorado game on a jaw-dropping touchdown catch where Kincaid rose up and contorted his body between defenders before falling awkwardly. The injury didn’t require surgery and he fought through it the following week for the Pac-12 Championship Game before calling it a college career.

After a few months of Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer being considered the top prospect at the position, Kincaid has risen to the top on the majority of draft boards due to his hands of glue and being a threat for major yards after the catch.

“I think I’m one of the best pass catchers there is, not only in the tight end position but throughout this draft,” said Kincaid.

At 6-foot-4 and 246 pounds, Kincaid is a capable blocker, but his focus at Utah was largely as a top receiving option for Utah quarterback Cam Rising. After playing only one year of high school football, Kincaid is still evolving with his game.

“I’m developing as a blocker and I think I only have room to grow in that aspect of my game,” he said. Kincaid explained that a lot of it had to do with the strategy Utah employed. “I did what was asked of me - it was my offensive coordinator (Andy Ludwig) who put us in the best positions to succeed. It’s not something I’ll ever shy away from; I’m passionate about being able to do everything. It’s more of the offensive coordinator who put us in positions to really succeed and throw the defense off a little bit.”

Blocking becomes less of a concern when NFL front offices dive deep into Kincaid’s highlights and see a player that some compare to Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce himself isn't used as much of a blocker, as he’s too valuable in the passing game.

“I think any ball thrown to me in a one-on-one situation I should come down with. If I’m open I should get the ball, if I’m covered by one guy I’m a viable option as well,” said Kincaid. “It comes with confidence and preparing for the game. I believe that is my strongest suit.”

Kincaid had countless memorable plays at Utah, but his game against USC back on October 15th was arguably the greatest game played by a college tight end. Kincaid had 234 yards and one touchdown on 16 receptions. He was targeted 16 times and had 105 YAC. USC and everyone in the stadium knew the ball was going to Kincaid, and they still couldn’t stop him and Rising.

The Utes did a lot of winning, too, as the reigning back-to-back Pac-12 champs.

“I hope to be playing every down [in the NFL], winning a lot of games; I know how to win games. I hate losing more than anything,” said Kincaid. “I hope to have a ring – five years later that’s what you hopefully shoot for every year. Five rings would be ideal, but I know it’s kind of a reach, but that’s what you want.”

While Kincaid isn’t lacking in confidence, he’s also a humble leader who plays his role. He never complains, and comes through time and time again when his number is called.

“I think I’m a team guy first. It didn’t really matter to me if I got a catch a game or if we ran for 300 yards,” said Kincaid. “As long as we’re winning the game, that’s kind of really all that mattered to me. So, any way that I could help a team out in the aspect of winning, I’m going to do.”

Despite only participating in measurements and interviews, Kincaid says the NFL Combine experience was valuable.

“It’s been fun; you get thrown in with a bunch of guys you’ve never really met before. Luckily I have a really good group of guys. We've become really good friends, competing every single day,” said Kincaid.

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place on April 27th in Kansas City. As it stands today, Kincaid is a prime candidate to be invited to the green room and appear on stage.

“It’s going to mean a lot. It’s going to be a direct reflection of everyone who’s got me there. It will speak volumes of people who have sacrificed a lot,” said Kincaid. “My parents have sacrificed a ton, driving me to practices growing up, every single practice whether it’s 10 minutes away, 45 minutes away. Offensive coordinators who have really put me in a position to succeed and given me exposure, that’s honestly what has gotten me to this point.”



