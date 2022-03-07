NFL Combine Results: Utah Linebacker Devin Lloyd





University of Utah junior linebacker Devin Lloyd was one of two players from the school’s program who were selected to participate at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. The 6-foot-3, 235 pound linebacker is a top prospect for the 2022 Draft, and projected to go mid-first round according to ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.

“All this kid does is make plays in every way on defense. He’s intercepting passes, he’s batting down passes, he’s breaking up passes, he’s getting after the quarterback, and getting sacks,” said Kiper in a recent podcast. “He’s intercepting passes and returning them for touchdowns. He’s everywhere.”

The 2021 All-American and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year showcased his abilities this weekend running 4.66 40-yard dash, put up 25 reps on the bench press(second overall in the linebacker group), had a 35 inch vertical and 10’6” broad jump. His numbers drew the attention of the NFL, drawing similarities to linebacker Darius Leonard’s combine numbers, the 2018 second round draft pick to the Indianapolis Colts. Leonard was NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018 and is a three-time Pro Bowler.

Lloyd recorded 43 tackles for loss at Utah, ranking fourth in program history and had 10 career All-American honors. According to the NFL analysts, Lloyd—who has also been compared to linebacker Willie Gay—noted they love how highly physical and productive he is at his position. He’s a player who fills the stat sheet in every substantial way.

In a bit of a coincidence, with how players are numbered in alphabetical order at their position, Lloyd wore the number 22, symbolic of his late teammates Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe whom the team tragically lost the past year. During his press conference Lloyd confirmed formal interviews with the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

“I’ll be excited anywhere I land and wherever I go, I’ll be blessed,” said Lloyd. “I'm just thankful to have this opportunity.”

Lloyd is a shining example of the Utah coaching staff’s eye for talent, as well as their developmental track record. He’s proven through hardwork and dedication why he’s projected to go in the first round of the draft at his position and quite possibly as the first linebacker in the draft. We'll see if his combine numbers enhanced his stock any more as we look forward to the NFL Draft, starting on April 28.



