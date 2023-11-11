



Following a dominant victory and their most productive performance of the season against Arizona State, the University of Utah now faces a critical matchup with the No. 5 Washington Huskies as their hopes of a third consecutive Pac-12 Championship appearance hang by a thread.

If the No. 18 Utes can upset the Huskies, those hopes remain alive. Lose, and the final year of the Pac-12 will not feature the reigning back-to-back Conference Champions in the title game.

The secondary has to step up

When facing an undefeated team, there’s not necessarily a clear blueprint for how to beat them, but one thing is for sure, Utah’s secondary has to ball out and slow down the Huskies juggernaut passing game.

For the year, Washington has amassed 3,448 passing yards (383 YPG) and 27 touchdowns. They also average a whopping 41 points per game and a first down each time a pass is thrown (10.1 yards per pass).

Michael Penix Jr. is simply special this season. With his arm strength, creativity, and mobility, he is incredibly difficult to contain. But completely stopping him doesn’t need to be the goal. Just slow him down. In three of their closest games (Oregon, ASU, and USC), the key was keeping Penix right around 300 yards to give offenses a chance to match and make things interesting.

If the Utah secondary can clamp down on receivers and keep Penix under 300 yards, that should give them their best chance to win the football game.





Win the red-zone battle

Obviously, this is a battle you want to win every week, but this aspect of the game is going to be critical against Washington.

Through nine games, the Huskies have scored on 42 of 49 red-zone trips (86%). Of the 49, 36 (73%) of those have resulted in touchdowns. On the flipside, Utah has only allowed 12 touchdowns on 21 (57%) red-zone trips by their opponents.

That needs to be the type of defense that Utah plays inside their own territory. Even if the Huskies meet their average of a little more than five red-zone trips per game, If Utah can hold to their average, that should keep the scoring lower and give the offense a chance to keep the game close.

Additionally, third down is going to be huge. Against the Ducks and Sun Devils, Washington was a combined 8/22 (36%) on third downs. They only won those two games by a collective 11 points.

If the Utes can stay stout in the red-zone and on third downs, the Huskies won’t run away with it.





Mirror the ASU game: run the ball effectively

It’s highly unlikely that the Utes are going to sling it for 200+ yards against the Huskies, so they need to do their best to mirror the ASU game and put up big numbers on the ground as the primary source of offense.

Most of Washington's close games have been shootouts and decided by just a possession or two. For the year, the Huskies are averaging 509 yards of total offense per game but giving up 413.

Taking a look at Utah’s offensive numbers, they’ve averaged 352 yards per game with 192 on the ground. If the Utes want any shot at winning this game, they’ll have to come close to 400 yards of offense and at least two-thirds of that will likely need to come on the ground.



