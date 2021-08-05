Countdown to Kickoff: No. 29 Elisha Lloyd

Pay just $20.21 for the first year of an annual subscription with promo code: UTES2021





We fell a day behind on the countdown with the start of fall camp yesterday, but no. 29 Elisha Lloyd is someone we have to talk about.

The cornerback group for the Utes is young, but talented with seasoned guys at each starting spot. After that, the question lies within the backups and who is going to step up as rotation ready-players. Time and time again, we’ve seen Utah cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah not be scared to give significant minutes to a true freshman. Can Lloyd be that guy in 2021?

We’re about to find out.





UteNation take

The speedster out of Mission Hills HS in San Marcos, California has his work cut out for him to crack the Utes two-deep at cornerback. That being said, he has blazing speed and his playing style fits the defense perfectly.

At the high school level, Lloyd has excellent ball skills, shows the ability to re-correct and adjust to the receivers and he’s also not afraid to lay a hit. If he can adjust quickly to the speed of the next level, he could work his way into rotation minutes at some point throughout the season.





Alex remembers Lloyds recruitment

A one-time Washington State commit, Lloyd committed to the Cougars initially after feeling some pressure to do so. However, Utah was aware of that situation and never lost contact with one of their favorite cornerback targets of 2021. Lloyd had over 15 offers and committed to Utah over three other P5 schools.



