Countdown 58 Days: Happy Simi Moala Day
Ute fans got a bit of a surprise on signing day this year, when recently returned missionary Simi Moala decided to sign with the University of Utah, despite committing to Oregon State out of high school. Moala was originally a defensive end, and although he did show some ability to compete there at the next level, Utah’s coaches saw potential in him at a different position.
Moala joined the team shortly after signing in February and was able to participate in Utah’s spring camp. He did see some snaps at defensive end at the beginning of the camp, but it wasn’t long before he moved to the offensive side of the ball. At 6-foot-7, 294 pounds, it’s not hard to understand why. On top of his height and reach, Moala has the frame to pack on even more weight and should eventually get well above 300 pounds.
With the current depth at the offensive tackle positions, plus the recent addition of Beeno Schirmer, Moala is a prime candidate for a redshirt season as he continues to gain weight and learn his new position. However, in the immediate, his measurables make him an intriguing option on the field goal block unit, so there’s also the possibility that he could see time on special teams this year.
Andrew Fronce’s Take:
After enrolling in the winter, Moala participated in spring ball and had some understandable initial struggles. Right now it’s honestly unfair to evaluate his game, due to the fact that he’s had two years off and is getting used to a new system, but with his height, he’ll definitely want to focus on engaging his block and staying low for a longer period throughout each play. His spring position switch was anticipated internally within the program for a long time, and I think it shows that these coaches know what they’re doing when they switch guys positions. With his athleticism and the coaching of Jim Harding, Moala has a very promising future ahead of him.
Alex Remembers Moala’s Recruitment:
Okay, let me start this off by saying, Simi, I forgive you. This was one of the most bizarre recruiting stories I’ve ever dealt with. First off, I was tipped off by my sources that he had committed, so I called him and he gave me commitment quotes. I was in the middle of writing his commitment article when he backed out, and later committed to Gary Andersen at Oregon State.
Look, I get it, kids get cold feet—Simi was one of them and he did say that it was a soft commit. That being said, he’s a Ute now, and seems at piece with his final decision.