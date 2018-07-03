Ute fans got a bit of a surprise on signing day this year, when recently returned missionary Simi Moala decided to sign with the University of Utah, despite committing to Oregon State out of high school. Moala was originally a defensive end, and although he did show some ability to compete there at the next level, Utah’s coaches saw potential in him at a different position.

Moala joined the team shortly after signing in February and was able to participate in Utah’s spring camp. He did see some snaps at defensive end at the beginning of the camp, but it wasn’t long before he moved to the offensive side of the ball. At 6-foot-7, 294 pounds, it’s not hard to understand why. On top of his height and reach, Moala has the frame to pack on even more weight and should eventually get well above 300 pounds.

With the current depth at the offensive tackle positions, plus the recent addition of Beeno Schirmer, Moala is a prime candidate for a redshirt season as he continues to gain weight and learn his new position. However, in the immediate, his measurables make him an intriguing option on the field goal block unit, so there’s also the possibility that he could see time on special teams this year.



