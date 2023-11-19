The Big 12 has officially been put on notice. The Bad Moon is rising once again. After months of speculation, Utah quarterback Cam Rising has announced he’ll return to the program following his 2023 medical redshirt.





The Utes came into the final season of the Pac-12 with high hopes to close out the prestigious conference with a three-peat championship. Unfortunately, that all hinged on the availability of Rising who was recovering from a blown knee suffered in the 2023 Rose Bowl. While there were early signs of hope for a return this season, Rising’s surgeon ultimately played it conservative and never cleared him.

Despite the success Utah has had in 2023, it’ll go down as “what could have been.” Injuries have ravaged key players up and down the roster — none more important than Rising. Now the linchpin to their CFP hopes will return as the Utes look to make a statement during their first season in the Big 12.

Over his two-year career as a starter for Utah, Rising has amassed 5,572 passing yards and 46 touchdown passes. He also ran for 953 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. Rising’s best season by PFF metrics is 2021 with grades of 84.7 overall, 82.0 passing, and 71.5 rushing. During that season he was named as a Pac-12 All-Conference first-team selection. He followed that performance up by being named the MVP of the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game.

While the deal was a long time in the making, Rising is set to make sizable NIL money. The positive movement in getting Rising to return, gained steam during the week of the Arizona State game, as it was important to get the decision out of the way before the end of the regular season.

Rising’s return is vital for the Utes. Had he hit the transfer portal, there was going to be high demand from SEC and west coast schools. He’s a proven winner whose mere presence elevates his team. Now that this domino has fallen, other key Utes are expected to follow his lead. Utah should enter their first season in the Big 12 as a Top 10 team nationally and heavy favorites for a conference title.

So breathe easy Ute fans. It’s a year later than hoped for, but your Captain — arguably the most impactful Ute in program history — is coming back. There’s a new conference to conquer and much more at stake.

The storied legacy of the Bad Moon continues.



