This offseason, Utah looked to revamp a position group that had shown progress, but has yet to produce at a consistent and reliable level. Singer immediately becomes one of the top targets on the Utah offense. He’s only one season removed from being a Top 5 receiver in college football.

USC’s Dorian Singer — one year removed from his 1,105 yard and six touchdown season as an Arizona Wildcat — has committed to play for the Utes. He spent this past season with the Trojans where things didn’t go as expected, hauling in 24 receptions for 289 yards and three touchdowns. Singer got lost in a crowd of talented receivers that already had rapport with 2022 Heisman winner, Caleb Williams.

The University of Utah has added a crucial piece to the puzzle, an elite downfield threat for star quarterback Cam Rising.





What Utah is getting

The expectation is that Utah is getting the Arizona version of Singer, who was the leading receiver for a potent Wildcats’ offense.

Singer has a high football IQ. He knows how to get open, adjust to the ball, and win contested battles. If it’s within his catch radius, he’s going to come down with it. He also shows great field awareness along the sidelines and the endzone. During his 2022 season, he averaged 16.7 yards per reception, even though he doesn’t have elite speed for the position.

Rising finally has a receiver — not counting Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid in the past — that he can trust to throw the ball up and trust that Singer will go get it.





Singer had a PFF grade of 62.9, on 399 snaps in 2024, 24 catches on 33 targets (72.7%) for 289 yards (12 ypc) and 3 TD with no drops. In 2023 74.7 on 804 snaps, 66 catches on 98 targets (67.3%) for 1,105 yards (16.7 ypc) with 6 TD and 6 drops.





What this means for the class

Singer is the ninth transfer portal addition to Utah this transfer cycle and the second receiver in the last two days. He joins Washington receiver Taeshaun Lyons, Stanford safety Alaka’i Gilman, Michigan cornerback Cameron Calhoun, UTEP defensive end Kanious Vaughn, Idaho RB Anthony Woods, UCLA TE Carsen Ryan, Georgia Tech CB Kenan Johnson, and BYU DE John Henry Daley.

They’ll continue to look to bolster the receiver position, while hoping to land a transfer backup quarterback. From this point on it could be a “take the best available“ situation at any of the positions. Utah is suddenly building an impressive transfer portal class.



