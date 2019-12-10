The Texas Longhorns face a lot of coaching uncertainty, but the recent success of running backs for the Utes, can’t go unnoticed for this situation.

Jordan visited Utah during the Colorado game and was hosted by Texas transfer, Cam Rising. Word is that it was apparent from the start of the trip, that a flip could be going down.

It’s flipping season, folks. The University of Utah has capitalized off of their successful 2019, as well as the historic performance of Zack Moss, by flipping Ty Jordan, the no. 11 all purpose back in the country. He recently made a huge jump in the Rivals rankings update, as he was listed in the twenties, in recent weeks.





What Utah is getting

Jordan's best asset is his speed. Give him a little bit of open space and he'll make you pay with a long run. He also has the vision to take a play and make something out of it even if things don't develop as planned. To compare Jordan to a current Ute, he kind of reminds me of Jordan Wilmore, though not quite as physical and a little faster. John White IV is also a reasonable comparison with his running style.

Jordan is a capable receiver, and is the kind of back that can take a pass on a swing or screen play and weave his way through defenders to make a big play. With the current depth at running back, Jordan may not make an immediate impact, but if he can impress the coaches early on like Wilmore did this year, he has the talent to see the field early.





What this means for the class

Jordan is commitment 12–including transfers—for the Utes’ 2020 class and the prize of the group, so far. Jordan joins fellow Texan John Gentry as running back commits for this class, as the Utes will now focus elsewhere with their remaining spots.

Despite Utah having talented backs that have waited their turn under the tutelage of Moss, Jordan could find himself immediately in the 2020 running back mid, as he unquestionably has instant impact potential.



