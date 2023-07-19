



The Runnin’ Utes closed out their 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday with the addition of Turkish wing Karahan Tuan Efeoğlu. The 6-foot-7.5 wing chose Utah over some big names late in the recruiting cycle.

He only decided a month ago he was going to go the college route. Then, everyone jumped in on him late. To go along with Utah, West Virginia, Marquette, Wisconsin, BYU and Rutgers were his final schools.

Depending on the different international sites someone looks at his stats will vary, but the biggest thing that stands out is that he’s an efficient shooter from inside and out.

Now Utah the staff can place a heavier focus on getting ready for the 2023-24 season.





What Utah is getting

He was one of the top U19 international kids from the 2023 class.

This is a big late pickup. He’s a shooter who can also hurt opponents with mismatches inside. He reportedly has a high basketball IQ and he has a real chance to compete for a starting spot right away.

Utah assistant coach Chris Burgess played three years of professional ball in Turkey, where he was teammates with Tuan Efeoğlu’s youth coach and pro GM.





What this means for the class

Karahan Tuan Efeoğlu joins point guard Deivon Smith, wings Cole Bajema and Jake Wahlin, center Lawson Lovering and guard Hunter Erickson who have already signed with Utah. The Runnin’ Utes now have filled up their last remaining scholarship for the 2023-24 season. It may not be a point guard they were needing, but he’s a highly impactful prospect to land extremely late in the process.



