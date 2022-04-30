WHAT IT MEANS: Tarlac commits to the Runnin' Utes

The Runnin' Utes added some more international flavor to the roster with a 2022 class commitment from Luka Tarlac. Tarlac is a 6'8" small forward that played the past season for Dunav SB in Serbian KLS, averaging 8.1 points and 2.8 rebounds. The commitment was announced on Twitter:

What Utah is getting

Turlac rejoins former teammate and current Ute Lazar Stefanovic, a fellow Serbian. Turlac brings good size and versatility to the wing for Utah. In watching some film on him, Turlac shows a variety of offensive moves, being able to shoot it from outside with a smooth jumper, but also flashing the athleticism needed to drive to the basket. His length should allow the Utes to switch on defense as he has the quickness to keep up with the athletes he will see as a Ute.

A scouting report from Eurospects.com notes that he "has elite defensive instincts, especially good rotations and help from the weak side, resulting in some great blocks." In other words, Craig Smith's staff add another athlete that will help defend the paint, and Turlac will greatly benefit from playing alongside a disrupting big in Branden Carlson. He will still need to adapt to the college game and continue to fine tune his shot, but all of the basic tools are there to develop into a good player.





What this means for the class

Luka Turlac joins Wilguens Exacte Jr., Mike Saunders Jr., Keba Keita, and grad transfer Gavin Baxter. All are expected to arrive on campus in the coming weeks as Utah looks to continue to fill out its roster.