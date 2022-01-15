WHAT IT MEANS: Runnin’ Utes Land Wilguens Exacte Jr.

The 6-foot-5 guard is from Montreal, Quebec, but he’s been developing his game at NBA Academy Latin America.

As the Runnin’ Utes were in the middle of their game against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, they received their first commitment of the 2022 class: combo guard Wilguens Exacte Jr.





What Utah is getting

Exacte is a well-built guard who will arrive in Salt Lake City with a college-ready body. How he contributes will depend on how quickly he adjusts to the speed of the college game as well as the advanced skill level.

The Quebec native has surprisingly smooth handles for his size. He can create his own shot off the dribble and open things up for others. He should bring a welcomed level of physicality to Utah’s guard line, similar to how Marco Anthony fills up the stat sheet. He looks to have a reliable outside shot and can get into the paint with ease. He also looks to be a capable defender, but that will be tested as his competition level increases.





What this means for the class

The first commitment of the Utes 2022 class, he’s not likely to be the last even though Utah has a full roster. We’ll see how things shake out towards the end of the season before likely seeing additional 2022 commits.



