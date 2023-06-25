Known as a 6-foot-2 and 215 pound running back on Rivals, he’s likely to play linebacker at Utah. The versatile athlete had over 24 offers, with five currently coming from P5 schools Utah, Stanford, Houston, Nebraska and Cal.

One week after taking his official visit to Utah, Magnolia HS’s Hunter Andrews announced his commitment to the University of Utah on Sunday.





What Utah is getting

Andrews is a crucial piece of the puzzle for Magnolia HS in Texas, as he plays both running back and linebacker. Offensively, Andrews is constantly bouncing off defenders and running away from them while he’s at running back. His film shows him solely on the offensive side of the ball, but it’s easy to project that size, speed and athleticism at linebacker.

He’s a likely redshirt candidate as a freshman, while he’s transitioning to focusing on defense. However, the faster he can get the playbook down, the better, as his athleticism is a big plus. It also wouldn’t be shocking to see him as a fixture on kick coverage his first year.





What this means for the class

Andrews is the fourth commitment of the Utes’ 2024 class. While Rivals shows five, Vili Taufatofoa will arrive early for 2023. Andrews joins quarterback Isaac Wilson, defensive tackle Isaia Faga, and safety Jeilani Davis.

The linebacker position will lose Levani Damuni after the 2023 season, as he’s coming in as a grad transfer with one year of eligibility left. They’ll also lose Hayden Furey, while Karene Reid could test the draft waters. Any linebacker Utah takes from this point forward will be a “can’t miss” type prospect.



