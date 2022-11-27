The three-star 5.7 rated Arizona native grew up a Ute fan and he gets to live out a dream by lining up in the trenches for his favorite school. He made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday:

The University of Utah received a commitment on Sunday from Caleb Lomu, an offensive lineman from Highland HS in Gilbert. Arizona. The 6-foot-5 and 255 pounder had been a high priority for Utah throughout the recruiting process.

Lomu had 17 offers—14 P5 offers, 10 of which from the Pac-12. He took an official visit to Utah back on the weekend of June 19th and also visited the campus for the USC game.





What Utah is getting

Lomu brings versatility to the Utah offensive line, as he can play both guard and tackle. The athletic lineman excelled on the Arizona HS scene in both blocking for the run and pass. He does a great job staying engaged with his assignment and giving his quarterback ample time in the pocket. He was also used frequently to pull block.

At 255, Lomu will need to spend a year packing on the weight, but there’s no rush to get him on the field. However, the faster he can pack it on the better, as he was a top key for the 2023 offensive line recruiting class.





What this means for the class

Lomu is the commitment No. 15 for the Utes 2023 class. He joins Daidren Zipperer, CJ Jacobsen, Jonah Leaea, Roger Alderman, Brock Fonoimoana, Kainoa Carvalho, Carlos Wilson, Jonathan Hall, Michael Mitchell, Owen Chambliss, Dijon Stanley, Makeaki Helu, Stanley Raass and Mack Howard.

He’s the Utes’ second offensive line commitment to go along with Alderman. Utah will now await the December 6th commitment announcement of Rivals250 offensive tackle Spencer Fano. 2020 signee Salatoa Moea’i is also returning after an LDS mission.



