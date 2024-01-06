Vaughn hails from San Clemente HS, home of former Utes Travis Wilson, Cole Fotheringham, and Tucker Scott. Vaughn made his announcement on Instagram late Friday night:

The University of Utah is hoping to make a big splash with NCAA Transfer Portal this weekend and they’re off to a great start on Saturday with the commitment of Kanious Vaughn — an intriguing under-the-radar defensive end talent who excelled in his one year at UTEP.

What Utah is getting

Vaughn played one season at UTEP after being named the Southern League Defensive MVP while being a standout for Saddleback College as a freshman in 2022. At UTEP in 2023, he played in eight games registering six sacks, two forced fumbles, and 19 total tackles.

For the current moment, Vaughn needs to add weight as he's 6-foot-2 and 223 pounds. Fortunately for him, there’s no pressure and he can add it at a comfortable pace, as he joins a stacked defensive end group, despite losing one of the best defenders in college football to the NFL Draft, Jonah Elliss.

The intriguing defender has been an impact player at both Saddleback and UTEP. Because of this, Utah Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley will find ways to be creative and get him on the field, as he can use him as a hybrid edge and drop him into coverage when needed. Even only weighing 223 pounds, Vaughn has shown he’s effective at getting to the quarterback.

Vaughn has three years to play two.





What this means for the class

Vaughn is the fifth transfer portal addition to the Utes this transfer cycle, joining Idaho RB Anthony Woods, UCLA TE Carsen Ryan, Georgia Tech CB Kenan Johnson, and BYU DE John Henry Daley.

The Utes still need to add more depth in the secondary, upgrade wide receiver talent, and find a solid backup quarterback in the portal. This weekend could go a long way to beefing up most of the program’s wishlist.