



The University of Utah received another transfer portal commitment on Friday from former BYU defensive end John Henry David.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound freshman from Lone Peak HS will need to add on some more weight before he really starts to contribute in Salt Lake City, but he comes with a ton of potential. The former 3-star end signed with BYU back as part of the 2021 class before serving an LDS mission and beginning his career in 2023.

Daley battled some injuries this season, so he only saw 32 snaps in 3 games while redshirting. He had 1 QB pressure and 3 tackles this season and held offers from Stanford, Washington State, and many G5 schools.



