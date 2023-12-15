WHAT IT MEANS: DE Daley Transfers to Utah
The University of Utah received another transfer portal commitment on Friday from former BYU defensive end John Henry David.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound freshman from Lone Peak HS will need to add on some more weight before he really starts to contribute in Salt Lake City, but he comes with a ton of potential. The former 3-star end signed with BYU back as part of the 2021 class before serving an LDS mission and beginning his career in 2023.
Daley battled some injuries this season, so he only saw 32 snaps in 3 games while redshirting. He had 1 QB pressure and 3 tackles this season and held offers from Stanford, Washington State, and many G5 schools.
What Utah is Getting
Although he did not see a ton of action in his lone season at BYU, sources say that he was just getting started. Prior to his time in Provo, Daley was rated the #9 player in the state and 31st at his position in the country. He was a Utah 6A All-State First-Team selection his senior year.
Daley should be a great addition on the edge alongside former BYU transfer Logan Fano, Van Fillinger, Connor O'Toole, consensus All-American Jonah Elliss, and host of other athletic defensive ends. A good comp for Daley would be the early years of Trevor Reilly - a versatile end that could also stand up at linebacker.
What This Means for the Class
Daley is the third transfer portal commitment for Utah, following TE Carsen Ryan from UCLA and CB Kenan Johnson from Georgia Tech. Expect Utah to continue to be very active in the portal, with additions at receiver and defensive back the top priorities.