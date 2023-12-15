



The University of Utah landed another transfer portal addition on Friday with the announcement of former Georgia Tech CB Kenan Johnson.

The 6-foot-1 corner when to Lake Minneola HS in Minneola, Florida where he was a 3-star defensive back in the 2019 class. He was briefly committed to North Carolina before signing with the Yellow Jackets in December of 2018. At the time, Utah was never in the mix with the Tar Heels, Georgia Tech or some of the other east coast and southeast schools, however, Johnson did have an offer from Utah State.

Johnson was rated by PFF a 73.9 on 521 snaps this past season, which would have placed him just behind Utah's Zemaiah Vaughn (74.3 on 554 snaps), and in front of Miles Battle (67.3), Tao Johnson (64.6), and JaTravis Broughton (44.5). Nearly all of his plays were at outside corner in 2023, with just 27 in the box and 12 at nickel. On 1,002 career snaps, Kenan Johnson has 61 tackles, 13 missed tackles, 9 PBU, 1 INT, and given up 38 catches on 69 targets (55.1%). He also forced two fumbles and had one recovery.

Johnson visited Utah earlier this week.



