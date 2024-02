The University of Utah gained its third commitment for the 2025 class with the signing of Nela Tupou.

The 6-foot-4 athlete end from Folsom, CA currently holds offers from Utah, BYU, and San Diego State. Tupou was recruited by Utah defensive ends coach Lewis Powell. While it’s easy to assume he’ll be a defensive end because that’s the position Powell coaches, it’s important to remember that Powell is the main recruiter at Utah for Polynesian athletes.

Tupou made his commitment known on social media, late Tuesday night: