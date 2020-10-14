UteNation - Utes in the NFL Takeaways: Smith Completes Remarkable Comeback

Utes in the NFL Takeaways: Smith Completes Remarkable Comeback
We’re five weeks into the NFL season and the former Utes continue to deliver strong performances. Not mentioned below, Jaylon Johnson had the ultimate test by going up against Tom Brady, and while the results were mixed, he more than held his own for a 21 year-old rookie who is already earning praise as a shutdown corner.
Below are the takeaways from Week 5:
Alex Smith accomplished the unimaginable
Okay, I’ll admit it, I teared up a little. I also let out a yell that absolutely startled my 6 month-old dog... What many believe to be impossible happened on Sunday- Alex Smith played his first game in 693 days. After nearly losing his leg and then almost losing his life, Smith stayed determined and never lost sight of his goal: to return to the football field and play meaningful snaps.
Ever since last spring when it was announced Smith was cleared for football activities, he’s defied the odds and blown everyone away. This past week, Washington made a big change in the quarterback room, benching Dwayne Haskins, promoting Kyle Allen, and moving Smith to the no. 2 as he continued his recovery. When Allen got hurt near the two minute warning before the half, Smith was thrust into action without even taking a hit in practice ever since he had returned.
He would go on to complete his first pass and then lead the Redskins down for a field goal, as time was running out. As the game progressed, Washington struggled in monsoon type rain, but all that will be remembered from this game is the odds-defying return of Smith—arguably the greatest comeback story in the history of sports.
What will come of it from here? If healthy, Allen is still the starter, but Smith proved he can still play and that the leg is safe and surprisingly extremely strong. I think I speak for everyone when I say, welcome back Alex and we look forward to seeing you excell on the field. He’s become an inspiration for so many.
Alex Smith gets a standing ovation from his family while getting into his first game since 2018

"That motherf**king leg is strong!" Aaron Donald after he sacked Alex Smith

Alex Smith's first pass since his injury with his family in attendance. What a moment.


Fotu impacts the game, not stat sheet
Leki has begun to see more and more action with the Arizona Cardinals and he’s doing “Leki things,” as you’ll see in the clip below. Once he becomes more acclimated to the speed of the NFL, this should be a regular occurrence. Remember, he just turned 21 years-old despite playing all four years at Utah.
We like seeing this from our rookies. DL Leki Fotu (#95) didn't even give the LG a chance..

Moss out again
Zack Moss missed his third straight game on Tuesday night, and while Devin Singletary struggled with 11 carries for 25 yards, the guy that got Moss’ reps had a nice showing. TJ Yeldon led the Bills with seven carries for 52 yards and a long of 34. He also had one catch for 22 yards. That’s not exactly something someone like Moss would want to see, as he continues to recover from a nagging toe injury. Coming off of their first loss, the Bills will face off against the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Barton lays the hammer
The Seattle Seahawks held on to win against the Minnesota Vikings and remain undefeated at 5-0. Cody Barton led the Seahawks with 14 tackles, nine solo, and had the bone-jarring hit shown below.
Seahawks' defense said NOPE