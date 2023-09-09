



Linebacker Sione Fotu burst onto the scene for the University of Utah during the COVID shortened 2020 football season.

The Bingham HS alumni played in all five games, starting three. Fotu had 13 total tackles and one pass breakup on season, as he looked primed to terrorize opposing offenses while Utah’s championship window began to open. However, he decided to put his football career on hold and serve an LDS mission.

Utah was right on the cusp of a breakthrough when Fotu put a pause on his career. Now two years and two Pac-12 championships later, he finds himself waiting his turn in a loaded linebackers room and on a team eyeing a Pac-12 three-peat.

“I'm looking forward to contributing in any way I can and getting as much experience as I can, as well as learning from the people in front of me,” said Fotu. “The linebacker room is deep with a lot of experience, so I’ve just got to make sure I keep my head down and keep working and play a part where they need me to.”

That type of mindset isn’t easy to have, but it speaks to the character and the mentality of Fotu.

“It was hard, and it was humbling to say the least, but I always am an optimistic person,” he said. “So, looking at the bright side of it, just being able to learn from the people in front of me and carrying that into my football future is what I’m most grateful for.”

After an early injury to Karene Reid in game one, Fotu was suddenly thrust into action in a stadium that was vastly different from the last time he set foot on the Rice-Eccles Stadium turf. It was an exhilarating feeling for him and something he’s about to get used to.

“My heart was thumping. That’s the first time I ever played in front of fans too, and had the true college football experience,” said Fotu. “It was a dream come true to be in that atmosphere.”

He went on to say that it topped any football experience he’s had so far. “The fans in Salt Lake are the best in the world.”

Heading into fall camp, Fotu was still understandably knocking off the mission rust and hoping his body would get back to how it was used to feeling. Now in the spotlight, it’s his preparation and positive attitude that has put him in a position to contribute right away and in whatever capacity needed for the team.

“I feel blessed, most of all. I feel like my body is where it needs to be to play and contribute to the team,” said Fotu. “That was the goal from the very beginning. Just get my legs underneath me as fast as possible and contribute in any way. Whether it’s special teams or the defense.”

The hard-hitting and talented backer will take advantage of every snap he gets over the coming weeks on a stacked defense that has lofty expectations. He’s eager to have the linebacker group’s leader in Reid back soon, despite knowing that’ll reduce his playing time.

“Karene is a big hit (to the defense). We love him and we’re excited to have him back as soon as possible — whether it’s this week or next,” said Fotu. “But, the room is deep, the room is solid, we have a lot of experience and a lot of leadership. Lander Barton and Levani Damuni are stepping up and we’re just following their lead.”

This season, whatever his role going forward, the best is yet to come for Fotu and his champion style mindset.



