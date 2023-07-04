



As we observe Independence Day, the UteNation countdown to kickoff for the 2023 season continues with Utah’s no. 58, Junior Tafuna. The junior defensive tackle started all 14 games in 2022 on his way to Pac-12 All-Conference Second Team honors to follow up his Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year award in 2021.

He’s the unquestioned leader of the Utes’ defensive line group. In 2022, they went through their initial struggles, before regrouping and dominating the second half of the season.





UteNation Take

It is safe to say that Tafuna’s game has blossomed under defensive tackles coach Luther Elliss and their attacking philosophy. The style really utilizes Tafuna’s speed and explosiveness that he has kept from his prep days as an outside linebacker. Now a 304-pound defensive tackle, Tafuna looks to cement his place as one of the best to play defensive tackle at Utah — a school with a rich tradition at the position.

Regardless of who lines up beside him out of Simote Pepa and Aliki Vimahi, there’s little doubt that Utah should have the best defensive tackle rotation in the Pac-12 and one of the better groups in all of college football.

With another solid and consistent season under his belt, Tafuna will be one to watch as an early entry into the 2024 NFL Draft.





Remembering Tafuna’s Recruitment

A 3-star 2019 linebacker prospect and a member of the Bingham Three—with Simote Pepa and Lolani Langi—Tafuna was the no. 7 rated player in Utah that season. He chose the Utes over several other suitors, including Oregon, Washington State, Nebraska, Boise State and BYU. Ultimately in the end it came down to the Utes and the Cougars of Pullman, Washington.

He committed relatively early on in the process and shut down his recruitment, staying true to the Utes all the way through signing day.



