



With 55 days left in our UteNation countdown to kickoff, we discuss a highly-anticipated true freshman who participated in spring ball, no. 55 Spencer Fano. The two-deep of Utah’s offensive line is absolutely loaded, so it was all the more important for Fano to arrive on campus when he did. He saw important reps, learned the system, and spent some occasional time with the first team.

Even if Fano doesn’t immediately start at one of the two tackle positions, it really feels like a matter of when, not just if.





UteNation Take

Even though he is just a freshman, Fano has immediately begun to make an impact on the offensive line. He has already put on 26 pounds to get his 6-foot-4 frame up to 290 pounds. He is very athletic and plays with a chip on his shoulder. One aspect of his game that separates him from other young linemen is his good footwork and ability to recognize blitz packages.

Word coming out of spring camp is that Fano impressed right away and could push for starting time. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, but it sounds like Fano has already entrenched himself in the two-deep conversation.





Remembering Fano’s Recruitment

Keeping local high school prospects in the state of Utah is always a priority for the Utah coaching staff, and Fano was a “must-get” for offensive line coach Jim Harding. Fano was a 4-star Rivals rated recruit, the No. 1 recruit in Utah, and the No. 135 prospect overall by Rivals. In the end, the Utes beat out Oregon and Michigan. Fano’s commitment was the beginning of other 4-star in-state commits, as well as two former 4-star transfers.

The Timpview HS offensive tackle product was a big recruiting win for the University of Utah as he held over 25 scholarship offers, including BYU, the entire Pac-12, Baylor, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, and Tennessee.



