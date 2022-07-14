



With 51 days until opening kickoff, a mainstay on the offensive line highlights our UteNation Countdown to Kickoff, no. 51 Keaton Bills. Keaton signed in the 2016 class before serving an LDS mission for two years.

When Bills returned from his mission, he was switched to offensive line and immediately injured his knee in practice. Bills saw snaps in three games on the offensive line in his redshirt season in 2019, started the first four games of the shortened 2020 season, and then saw action in 12 games with eight starts at left guard in 2021.

Known for their superior scouting and player development, Bills was another athletic defensive lineman that Utah switched to offense. He’s grown from a tall and powerful defensive end to a solid, 6-foot-4 and 318 pound offensive lineman.





UteNation Take

Bills was so talented coming out of high school that both sides of the ball wanted him. Eventually, his potential for the offense won out and the move has paid off, as he has seen significant playing time since stepping onto campus. Bills’ time with the Utes is a good example of the talent and depth within this unit, as he started most games in 2020, but then was slotted as the backup in spring 2021, only to earn starting spots in the fall.

Despite only being a sophomore on paper, Bills is already one of the veterans on the offensive line. His chemistry with Paul Maile, Sataoa Laumea, Braeden Daniels, and Jaren Kump will be crucial if the Utes want to defend the conference title. The depth on this University of Utah roster is about as good as it has ever been, and the experience of players like Bills could be what helps push them to the next level.





Remembering Bills’ Recruitment

A three-star defensive end out of Corner Canyon HS in Draper, Utah, Bills chose Utah over BYU and Stanford. At the time it was a big win for the Utes as they were struggling to keep their local recruits away from Stanford, if they had an offer. While he did strongly consider BYU, the coaching changes at the time put them out of it. Ultimately, Utah was the one school constantly on his mind and he was well aware of their track record with getting defensive linemen into the NFL. His commitment came down to signing day in 2016.



