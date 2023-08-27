Just four days left until kickoff for the 2023 Utah Football season, and that means we get to discuss no. 4 Munir McClain. McClain transferred to Utah from USC in 2020 after playing in five games for the Trojans in 2019. In 2021, 6-foot-4 receiver saw action in two games for the Utes on special teams, and then played in 9 games with one start in 2022.





After a season in the tight ends room, McClain is back with the receivers.





UteNation Take

Expectations for McClain and the receiving corps are tall in 2023, pun intended. McClain is one of the handful of receivers on the roster that stand 6-foot-3 or taller, making them ideal red zone targets. Utah has made extra efforts in recent recruiting cycles to bring in more size to the offensive perimeter, and now is the time for the results to show up on the field.





The first week’s depth chart was released earlier this week, and McClain is listed on the two deep at the Z-receiver spot behind Vele, another tall receiver. This is a positive for the junior from Atlanta, as it means his health is good and he is developing nicely. He had a solid fall camp.





Remembering McClain’s Recruitment

Before he transferred to Utah, McClain was a three-star recruit in the 2019 class. He was quoted as saying USC had always been his dream school. McClain was one of three wide receivers that USC took that year. While he wasn’t as highly-regarded as the other two four-star recruits, McClain arrived on campus and impressed immediately. He committed to USC along with his brother, defensive end Abdul-Malik McClain.



