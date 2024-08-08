Three weeks left in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff brings us to no. 21, Karene Reid. The senior from Timpview HS is one of the more experienced players on the entire roster with 31 starts in his 35 games played.

Reid finished 2023 second on the team in tables with 67 despite only playing in 11 games. He has been an All-Conference performer the past two seasons and should play another pivotal role alongside Lander Barton.





UteNation Take

Reid will be an unquestioned leader for not only the linebacker room again this year, but also for the defense as a whole. Entering his fourth year in the system, there aren't many players who know it better than the American Fork native.

Reid’s experience and knowledge of the defense will be key in making the inaugural Big-12 season a success.

Despite being a little undersized at 6-foot and 227 pounds, Reid is a versatile athlete and plays bigger than his size. The backer also has a high football IQ as his instincts are off the charts. He’s a ballhawk and has a knack for making the crucial plays. Reid is the complete package for Utah’s system.





Remembering Reid’s Recruitment

After coming home from his LDS mission, Reid decided against enrolling at Utah State University—where he had a guaranteed scholarship—and instead enrolled as a walkon with the Utes. It didn’t take him long to earn a scholarship.

As a 6-foot and 185 pound linebacker in 2018, Reid had offers from the Aggies, BYU, Air Force, Fresno State, and Navy.



