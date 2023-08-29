We have a double dose of articles with just two days left in the UteNation countdown to kickoff series and here we discuss no. 2 Micah Bernard. Bernard famously played both ways in Utah’s Rose Bowl appearance against Ohio State, but thankfully only played running back in 2022. The junior from Long Beach, CA played in all 14 games with six starts last season.





After internal team issues with former running back Tavion Thomas during the 2022 season (within the running back room), Bernard entered the transfer portal to explore his options. The multipurpose back had plenty of suitors wanting to utilize him in both the running and passing game, similar to how Utah used him — Missouri, Colorado, South Carolina, BYU and UCLA to name a few. However, running backs coach Quinton Ganther and fellow back Ja’Quinden Jackson made it clear to him that he was very much wanted back and crucial to the team success in the Utah running backs room. Bernard ultimately decided to come back to Utah.





UteNation Take

Now fully healthy after two injury-filled seasons — in which Bernard battled through the pain — the Utes have an exciting backfield tandem in Bernard and Jackson. With nagging injuries seemingly behind, Bernard should provide the Utah offense with a great pass-catching option, but he’s not to be slept on in the run game. Jackson is the featured back, but Bernard could have close to the same game touches through both carries and receptions.





Bernard is not only a great pass-catcher out of the backfield, but he can line up in the slot or motion outside to really keep defenses on their heels. With Bernard and Jackson being the 1-2 punch coming into the season, Offensive Coordinator Andy Ludwig should have no shortage of unique ways to get them the ball.





Remembering Bernard's Recruitment

A three-star 5.5 running back, Bernard was underrated because he was a 16-year old senior. Top schools like Utah, Oregon, and USC were aware of that and all saw his potential and offered him. Early on in the process, Bernard’s dream school was Oregon, and he never fully entertained USC because he wanted to leave Southern California. Ultimately, his choice came down to Utah and Oregon State before choosing the Utes, because he wanted to be a part of a program where he could be a difference-maker.



