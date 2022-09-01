



The University of Utah has arrived in Gainesville and we’re now two days until kickoff. In this UteNation Countdown to Kickoff, it’s time to discuss Utah football's do-everything running back, no. 2 Micah Bernard.

The sophomore back from Long Beach, CA has played in 23 games at Utah with six starts in 2021, including a start at cornerback in the Rose Bowl. Bernard's willingness step into the corner spot in the biggest game of the year should tell you all you need to know about his dedication to the team. He recorded a team-high 10 tackles on defense while rushing three times for 31 yards and two receptions for 15 yards with a touchdown. He did all of this despite a nagging shoulder injury. Now healthy again, expect Bernard to take a step forward as an alternative punch with Tavion Thomas in the offensive backfield.





UteNation Take

Bernard provides the offense with a true receiving threat out of the backfield, and he has the versatility to line up in the slot. It will be interesting to see how creative Andy Ludwig gets with his use of Bernard, who can help fill some of the void left by Britain Covey, but he’s too valuable in the backfield. Bernard averaged six carries and two receptions per game last season, but his workload should increase in 2022 to help keep Thomas fresh.

That being said, it would not be surprising to see some formations with both Thomas and Bernard on the field - the Utes have enough options to be extremely versatile on offense. With Bernard's versatility and tight ends Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid's own versatility, it could give Utah the option to come out in 12 personnel, go no-huddle, then split out into an empty set on the very next play. Perhaps wishful thinking by this writer, but that is the kind of unique options someone like Bernard provides.





Remembering Bernard's Recruitment

A three-star 5.5 running back, Bernard was underrated because he was a 16-year old senior. Top schools like Utah, Oregon, and USC were aware of that and all saw his potential and offered him. Early on in the process, Bernard’s dream school was Oregon, and he never fully entertained USC because he wanted to leave Southern California. Ultimately, his choice came down to Utah and Oregon State before choosing the Utes, because he wanted to be a part of a program where he could be a difference-maker.