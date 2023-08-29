



Just two days left until the 2023 Utah football season begins and that means we discuss no. 2 in the UteNation countdown to kickoff series, Kenzel Lawler. The sophomore played in five games in 2022, seeing action on both defense and special teams. The 5-foot-11 cornerback has only been playing the position since his senior year of high school, and playing corner in Utah’s system is no simple feat.

Cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah once again has a deep and talented room with a mix of veterans, grad transfers, and blue-chip newcomers.





UteNation Take

Last season was the first Lawler has seen snaps as a Ute, so he should continue to compete for special teams reps in 2023. In high school, he showed good fundamentals. He has been disciplined in his reads and is a hard-nosed football player at the point of attack. Lawler is still probably a season away from really competing at the two-deep, but he could be a key contributor on special teams.





Remembering Lawler's Recruitment

Due to his position switch, Lawler’s recruitment picked up late in the process. He tripped Utah, Cal and Arizona before ultimately choosing the Utes. He was a three-star athlete and the no. 96 rated recruit in California with offers from Arizona, Boston College, Cal, Oregon State, San Diego State, and Washington State, to name a few.



