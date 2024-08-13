PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1FNzdMOUpRWDBaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
ago football

UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 16 CJ Blocker

Sean Davenport • UteNation
Ute Nation
@SeanDavenport


There are just sixteen days left until the 2024 season kicks off and that means today we discuss No. 16 on the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff, CJ Blocker. The redshirt freshman made his Utah debut in the Las Vegas Bowl against Northwestern last season, maintaining his redshirt season. The highly-touted recruit looks to compete at the corner spot on the two-deep with fellow cornerbacks Zemaiah Vaughn, Kenan Johnson, Cameron Calhoun, Smith Snowden, and co.


UteNation Take

Blocker came in weighing just 165 pounds, so most of his redshirt season was working to put on weight and muscle to come at the college level. He's now 181, a more college-ready size for his 6-foot frame.

Blocker brought 4.3-forty speed to Utah coming out of high school. He displays good closing speed and has a knack for being a defensive playmaker. His development is crucial for the cornerbacks group and the staff has a ton of faith in him that he can be ready when called upon.



Remembering Blocker’s Recruitment

After committing to Utah early and then decommitting in late November, Blocker recommitted to the Utes after focusing his top five to Utah, Kentucky, USC, Alabama and Colorado. During that whirlwind recruiting process, Blocker also skyrocketed to a four-star rating. It was a big win, especially as he realized the grass isn't always greener. Utah pursued him well before he blew up as a prospect on the national scene.


