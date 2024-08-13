



There are just sixteen days left until the 2024 season kicks off and that means today we discuss No. 16 on the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff, CJ Blocker. The redshirt freshman made his Utah debut in the Las Vegas Bowl against Northwestern last season, maintaining his redshirt season. The highly-touted recruit looks to compete at the corner spot on the two-deep with fellow cornerbacks Zemaiah Vaughn, Kenan Johnson, Cameron Calhoun, Smith Snowden, and co.





UteNation Take

Blocker came in weighing just 165 pounds, so most of his redshirt season was working to put on weight and muscle to come at the college level. He's now 181, a more college-ready size for his 6-foot frame.

Blocker brought 4.3-forty speed to Utah coming out of high school. He displays good closing speed and has a knack for being a defensive playmaker. His development is crucial for the cornerbacks group and the staff has a ton of faith in him that he can be ready when called upon.



