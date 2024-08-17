There are 12 days left before the University of Utah’s season kicks off the 2024 season, so today we talk about a talented linebacker who finds himself in a starting role one year after returning from an LDS mission, No. 12 Sione Fotu.

As a true freshman, the sophomore from Bingham HS started three games during the shortened 2020 season. Despite claiming a starting role, he left for his mission and returned in 2023. He had a season-high of seven tackles against Florida, as starter Karene Reid left the game with a concussion. For the season as a whole, Fotu finished with 18 tackles and a pass break up.





UteNation Take

Fotu is a part of a loaded linebacker group that attacks with a special two-deep and up-and-comers that are likely to break out at one point during the season. While a touch undersized for a linebacker, Fotu is a force in the run game and can deliver the boom. He has a high motor and commits through once he makes his read.

The 6-foot and 226 pounder will start when Utah goes to their three linebacker rotation, after last year’s starter Levani Damuni suffered a season-ending lower leg injury during spring ball. Even if Damuni had stayed healthy, Fotu was still expected to be an integral part of a stacked two-deep at backer.





Remembering Fotu’s Recruitment

Fotu was a long-time Utah lean during his recruitment after also holding offers from Cal, Tennessee, UCLA, Utah State, and Washington State. The Hometown Hero committed to the Utes on his birthday in December 2019.