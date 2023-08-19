



We get a double dose of articles in the UteNation countdown to kickoff series today with 12 days left, and here we discuss no. 12 Sione Fotu. The backer played in all five games of the 2020 season, starting at outside linebacker in three of them. After serving an LDS mission after his first season, the Bingham HS product has rejoined the team for the 2023 season.

Utah linebackers coach Colton Swan has an embarrassment of riches at the position. It’s unquestionably the deepest linebacker group in the Pac-12.





UteNation Take

Fotu comes back to a linebacker room that is loaded with talent, highlighted by Lander Barton, Karene Reid, and Stanford transfer Levani Damuni. Because of the experience and expected depth at the position, Fotu will have to really battle to earn back a starting spot. However, this means the 6-foot-1, 226-pound linebacker can work his way back into football shape without being pressured to immediately jump into taking snaps.

Once he knocks off the rust, he should be a vital cog to a rotation that will see little to no drop off when it dives into its depth.





Remembering Fotu’s Recruitment

Fotu was a long-time Utah lean during his recruitment after also holding offers from Cal, Tennessee, UCLA, Utah State, and Washington State. The Hometown Hero committed to the Utes on his birthday in December 2019.



