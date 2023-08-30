We are just one more day away from the 2023 season beginning, and that means we get to discuss no. 1 Jaylon Glover in the UteNation countdown to kickoff series. The 5-foot-8 sophomore played in nine games in 2022 with two starts. He was touted by Kyle Whittingham as one of the most improved players coming into this season, which bodes well for the Lakeland, FL native.





UteNation Take

While the hype and excitement may focus more on Ja’Quinden Jackson and Micah Bernard, do not forget about Glover’s skillset. His build is very similar to former Utah running back Zack Moss with an extremely strong lower body and low center of gravity.





Glover’s improvement this offseason gives Utah another level of depth alongside Chris Curry, who is returning from injury this season. While the power may be the first noticeable piece of his game, Glover has another gear that he can tap into when he breaks through the line. Glover’s involvement will be something to keep an eye on because his talent should be difficult to keep off the field.





Over the offseason, Glover dropped nearly 20 pounds because he acknowledged showing up to Utah overweight. By doing so, he’s regained the wiggle and elusiveness that everyone was expecting from him coming out of high school. Now, the question is how much has the game slowed down for him? That answer will come soon enough.





Remembering Glover's Recruitment

As a 4-star recruit and rated the 14th best at his position by Rivals, Mr. Football for the state of Florida held 44 offers coming out of high school from all over the country. Utah beat out a very impressive list of suitors, including Cincinnati, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Miami (FL), Michigan State, South Carolina, and Tennessee, to name just a handful. Utah’s recent history at running back , as well as his relationship with then position coach, Kiel McDonald, won out.