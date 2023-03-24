



The University of Utah women’s basketball team’s dream season came to an end on Friday, falling 66-63 to the LSU Tigers.

It was a back and forth battle all game. Trailing late, Utah went on a 9-0 run deep into the fourth to take a 63-62 lead with 27.5 seconds to play. However, a late foul by the Utes brought the Tigers back on top 64-63. Within the final seconds, Utah was unable to recover after missed free throws by Jenna Johnson, ending the Utes tournament journey with a loss in the Sweet 16.

Here are the takeaways from the game:





Kneepkens willed Utah back

Down by eight with 3:25 left in the game, Gianna Kneepkens took over. She hit a pair of free throws and then followed that up on the next possession with a three-pointer. Kneepkens then got a layup on the very next possession and then finished her scoring spurt with two more free-throws. All of this happened in a minute and 38 seconds, as Issy Palmer soon helped the Utes take a brief lead.

Before Kneepkens caught fire, the Utes looked finished. From that point on, LSU would only hit free-throws, giving Utah one last chance with two seconds left. With Alissa Pili fouled out of the game, Kneepkens was the obvious choice for the final shot. However, Pili’s absence allowed LSU to key in on Kneepkens and deny her that one final attempt.

It was a valiant effort, and Kneepkens nearly delivered an ending for the ages.









Utah experienced too many scoring droughts

Utah shut down the paint defensively in the first half, forcing the Tigers to take numerous perimeter shots that came up short. After a cold start, Utah went on a 10-3 run to tie up the game 16-16 by the end of the first period. Midway through the second period with 5:50 to play, Utah led 25-18, but a dry spell followed and LSU went on a 7-0 run to tie the game at 25-25. The Tigers pulled ahead with the lead after LaDazhia Williams had four unanswered points. Utah would take back the lead 33-29 just before the half, after Kneepkens and Dasia Young landed back-to-back three pointers.





The lead would go back and forth all game.

With 5:53 to play in the fourth period Kneepkens was fouled and went to the line, drilling both attempts. Utah led 52-50, but the Tigers countered with a 10-0 run to lead 60-52 with 3:25 left in the game.

Utah rallied at the end, but their shooting droughts kept the Tigers in the game. Utah went 19-49 for 38.8 percent from the field and 8-22 from long distance.

Kneepkens led the team with 20 points and eight rebounds, hitting 3-6 from deep. Issy Palmer would follow going 4-4 for 15 points, three assist, three rebounds and one three-pointer.





Refs spoiled the match-up between Pili and Reese

LSU phenom Angel Reese found herself in foul trouble early in the game. Reese was hit with her second foul with 8:11 to play in the second period which put her on the bench for the remainder of the half. Pili soon followed at the 5:36 mark with her second foul.

Reese was one of three Tigers to eventually foul out, along with Flau’Jae Johnson and Kateri Poole. This allowed the Utes to make a comeback in the final minutes.

Unfortunately for Utah, Pili fouled out on a crucial play that saw Alexis Morris get a clutch offensive rebound. Pili went for the swipe, got called for the foul, and that led to two made free throws giving LSU the lead 64-63 with 10 seconds to play.

Angel Reese recorded a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds, her 31st of the season, tying an SEC record. While Alissa Pili finished with 14 points, five rebounds and one three-pointer in the loss. Both scored well below their season averages.

The whistle-happy refs affected way too much of this game for both teams, especially in the 4th quarter. That’s a shame in such an important game.





Up next

The magical season is over, but Utah’s core nucleus will return for the 2023-24 season.There are no seniors on the roster. The ending may be painful at the moment, however, hype for the ladies to open the next season in the Top 10 or better starts now.



