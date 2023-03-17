



As the University of Utah enters spring ball, a lot of hype will be on the running back group. Sophomore Ja’Quinden Jackson was a breakout star last season and everyone wants to see what he can do for an encore.

The Utes finished the 2022 season No. 11 in the country in rushing by averaging 217.6 per game. It was quite the accomplishment despite the group injuries and constant uncertainty of Tavion Thomas. That speaks to the level of talent they have and the coaching ability of running backs coach Quinton Ganther.

Heading into spring ball, Thomas is no longer a Ute. The room also received a big win when Jackson and Ganther were able to convince Bernard to pull his name out of the NCAA Transfer Portal.

It’s an elite group, but as a whole, it won’t be near full strength until fall.





The co-starters

Ja’Quinden Jackson

In the last three games of the 2022 season, Ja’Quinden was on the fast track to stardom. The former quarterback was a revelation for Utah. In his final three games, he ran 36 times for 303 yards and six touchdowns. At 6-foot-2 and 226 pounds, Jackson is a powerful back who breaks tackles and is elusive around defenders. He also has elite first, second, and third level breakaway speed.

It’ll be a fine balance with how Utah pushes him this spring. Repetition is still important to him after switching to running back four games into the season. At the same time, Utah will want to protect their valuable weapon who could become one of the top running backs in college football in 2023. Jackson will be the lead back, yet Bernard should start his fair share of games.





Micah Bernard

After a brief flirtation with the transfer portal, Bernard was welcomed back to Utah with open arms. In the last three games of the 2022 season, Bernard had 34 carries for 234 yards and two touchdowns. He also had nine receptions for 57 yards. The combination of Bernard and Jackson was special to close last season and the excitement will continue to build around the duo heading into next season.

Sources close to the program have told UteNation that Bernard is expected to spend the spring recovering from an injury he played through the season with.





The backups

Jaylon Glover

The former four-star back has trimmed down in the offseason, showing up to spring ball at 205 pounds. This should help with wiggle, as it seemed that he was a little heavy for his typical skill set in 2022. Glover finished his freshman season with 65 carries for 298 yards and three touchdowns. It was a solid debut, but he’ll have ample opportunities this spring to gain valuable reps and improve.

Glover is talented, he just needs to trust his instincts, not hesitate, and hit the seam. Now with a year under his belt and a drop in weight, the game should be slowing down for him. A breakout could be coming.





Chris Curry

When Tavion Thomas got in the doghouse last year, it was Curry’s time to shine. Unfortunately, he suffered a season-ending injury on a jaw-dropping run in the San Diego State game. At 5-foot-9 and 219 pounds, Curry runs hard and has the wheels to match. After Quinton Ganther took over as running backs coach, he adjusted how Curry had been used from the year before. Curry’s running style is reminiscent of his coach’s style from when he started at Utah and then played in the NFL.

Curry still is in the recovery process from his season-ending injury.





Charlie Vincent

A walk-on from East HS, Vincent had 17 carries for 60 yards and one touchdown in 2022. He made his first career start against Washington State, although he didn’t receive a carry in the game.

If Vincent is ever needed, he’s a more than capable back. With Bernard and Curry both recovering this spring, Vincent will benefit with increased reps.





UteNation take

There’s no competition for the lead back role this spring. Jackson is that special of a talent. The question will be who compliments him the best. That won’t get answered this spring with a limited room. The easy answer would be Bernard, as the combo of him and Jackson was tantalizing at the end of last season. Still, this room is ridiculously loaded and it’s adding three more highly-touted backs in the fall.

If Glover can show the moves, speed and decisiveness that he did in high school, he’ll suddenly become a crucial piece to the Utes’ offense.



