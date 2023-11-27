Utah sophomore receiver Makai Cope has entered the transfer portal after three seasons in Salt Lake City. During his time in Utah, Cope saw action in 26 games, bringing in seven receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown.
2022 was Cope's best season, with all of his receptions coming in this season. The 6-foot-3 receiver had a career-high three receptions in games against UCLA and Colorado, and he scored his lone touchdown on career-long 21-yard reception against Colorado.
Cope was a three-star receiver from Culver City HS in the 2021 class. The California native held offers from Utah, USC, Michigan, Kansas State and Stanford among others.
Cope has great size for the wideout position at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, and he showed flashes in camp and last season that he could potentially step up in a receiver room looking for playmakers at Utah. He is not the fastest receiver, but is good at creating separation and space.