



Utah sophomore receiver Makai Cope has entered the transfer portal after three seasons in Salt Lake City. During his time in Utah, Cope saw action in 26 games, bringing in seven receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown.

2022 was Cope's best season, with all of his receptions coming in this season. The 6-foot-3 receiver had a career-high three receptions in games against UCLA and Colorado, and he scored his lone touchdown on career-long 21-yard reception against Colorado.



