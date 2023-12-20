UTAH SIGNED NLI: Kash Dillon
The defensive portion of the Corner Canyon trio, Kash Dillon will look to join a long history of defensive end success at Utah. At 6-foot-5 and 215+ pounds, Dillon has the perfect frame to grow into an imposing edge rusher.
The Utes were first to offer Dillon and held on through the end, fending off offers from 13 other schools, including Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Cal, Oregon State, Vanderbilt, and Washington.
Aside from Utah making a statement by being the first to offer him, Dillon had this to say when speaking with Adam Gorney:
“What stands out is that they’re a well-oiled machine. They have the culture down, the team aspects and the way I try to describe it is similar to Corner Canyon.
“They’ve been there for several years and they’ve been working and putting out guys. They have a good program and everybody is on board so it felt Utah was similar. It felt similar to my high school. They know what they’re doing, the program is built and they have a good foundation.”
FILM REVIEW
Great frame on him, extremely athletic, does a great job disengaging from blocks and making plays. He can play with his down in a three point stance, or play up in a two-point stance, which makes him very versatile. When he drops into coverage he doesn’t have a problem finding his landmarks. He seems comfortable in open space chasing down ball carrier.
He has a great first step, does a great job vs. the run, gets full extension and separation from the block. Would love to see more use of hands on the pass rush, but at the high school level, with his speed, he doesn’t need that much. He will need the hands at the next level, and if there’s a place that can help develop that aspect of his game, it’s the U of U. Kash seems to be around the ball on every play.
-Anton Palepoi, founder of Pro Tech Trenches, former defensive end, NFL 2002-05
WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS
Dillon is talented enough that with even only a little bit of weight gained, he can work his way into a situational role in 2024. However, Utah is so deep at defensive end with four guys that deserve starter’s reps. This will afford Dillon time to grow and develop, picking the brains of Connor O’Toole, Van Fillinger, Logan Fano, and Consensus All-American Jonah Elliss.