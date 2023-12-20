



The defensive portion of the Corner Canyon trio, Kash Dillon will look to join a long history of defensive end success at Utah. At 6-foot-5 and 215+ pounds, Dillon has the perfect frame to grow into an imposing edge rusher.

The Utes were first to offer Dillon and held on through the end, fending off offers from 13 other schools, including Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Cal, Oregon State, Vanderbilt, and Washington.

Aside from Utah making a statement by being the first to offer him, Dillon had this to say when speaking with Adam Gorney:

“What stands out is that they’re a well-oiled machine. They have the culture down, the team aspects and the way I try to describe it is similar to Corner Canyon.

“They’ve been there for several years and they’ve been working and putting out guys. They have a good program and everybody is on board so it felt Utah was similar. It felt similar to my high school. They know what they’re doing, the program is built and they have a good foundation.”



