



Southern California has always been a recruiting hotbed for the University of Utah, and Mater Dei HS is consistently one of the best programs in the country.

During the 2023 season, Mater Dei finished No. 3 in the country and safety Jeilani Davis was a big part of their defensive success. Davis was the first commitment of the Utes’ 2024 class. He committed in May after unofficially visiting during the 22 Forever Game last April.

Davis held offers from some big names, including Utah, USC, Louisville, Colorado, WIsconsin, Arizona, and UCLA to name a few.

This is what he had to say about his decision last spring:

“They have a great support system to help keep me accountable on and off the field,” Davis said. “They possess one of the top next level development programs for my position, and I truly believe they have the blueprint for success. Throughout my recruiting process, Coach Scalley, Coach Shah, and Coach Whittingham have never promised me the world, just that if I’m willing to work and give them the opportunity to coach me, that they’d make sure when I leave Utah, I will be a better student of the game/athlete and man.”



