



Part of a talented Corner Canyon HS trio, Isaiah “Ike” Garcia joins his high school teammates Isaac Wilson and Kash Dillon in staying in-state for his college ball. The big 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive tackle already almost looks college-ready. The 3-star, No. 5 player in the state should be a great addition to the O-Block and a potential early contributor. Don’t be surprised to see him get a healthy bump in the Rivals rankings when the final one is done in January.

Utah beat out some big-time competition to keep Garcia at home, as he held 18 offers from the likes of Alabama, Arizona, Miami (FL), Nebraska, Oregon, Stanford, UCLA, USC, and Washington. His final three were Utah, Oregon, and Stanford. The Utes made a strong late push to seal the deal.



