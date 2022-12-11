The University of Utah’s feared tight end Dalton Kincaid announced on Sunday that he’s opting out of the 2023 Rose Bowl due to an injury that he played through the last half of the season. He’ll now rehab and prepare for the NFL draft, but still be with his teammates on the sidelines in Pasadena.





Kincaid was a key piece to the Utah offense in 2022. He hauled in 70 receptions for 890 yards and eight touchdowns. His performance on October 15th against USC is one of the greatest performances by a tight end in the history of college football, with 16 receptions for 235 yards and one touchdown.

Overall, In his career with the Utes Kincaid racked up 1400 yards and 16 touchdowns. In his entire collegiate career including his first two years at San Diego, he racked up 175 receptions for 2623 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Under the tutelage of coach Freddie Whittingham, Kincaid came to Utah as a receiving threat and quickly emerged into an all-around tight end. In 2022 he was named First Team All-Pac-12 and PFF Second Team All-American. He’s sure to be invited to the NFL Combine where he’ll look to cement his status as the top tight end in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Kincaid leaves Utah as one of the greatest tight ends in school history. Through the draft process, he’s likely to receive player comps that include the likes of All-Pro tight ends Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews. As good as he was at Utah, Kincaid’s best could be yet to come.



