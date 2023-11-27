







Utah redshirt-freshman Jocelyn Malaska entered the transfer portal after his second season with the program. Malaska saw action in seven games during his time with the Utes as a reserve player and on special teams, including appearances in the 2022 Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl against Penn State.

Given the experience and returning contributors for the 2023 season, Malaska's development at corner for Utah was an investment for the future as well as position depth security.



