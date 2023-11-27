Utah redshirt-freshman Jocelyn Malaska entered the transfer portal after his second season with the program. Malaska saw action in seven games during his time with the Utes as a reserve player and on special teams, including appearances in the 2022 Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl against Penn State.
Given the experience and returning contributors for the 2023 season, Malaska's development at corner for Utah was an investment for the future as well as position depth security.
Malaska held 12 offers out of high school, including Texas Tech, Utah, SMU, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State. He was actually originally committed to Texas Tech before switching his commitment out of Big 12 country and to Utah in the 2022 class.
Malaska was a three-star athlete out of Bethany, Oklahoma and played a little bit of everything at Bethany HS. He is a high-upside kind of athlete with experience at defensive back, receiver, and returner.